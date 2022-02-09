SureRemit Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $360,784.02 and $195.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

