UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.53. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $183.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,204. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average of $207.95. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $176.65 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

