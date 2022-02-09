UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $400,073.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

