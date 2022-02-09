UREEQA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,791.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $7,791.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.98 or 0.07249967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.86 or 0.99998534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006440 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

