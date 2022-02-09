VIMworld (VEED) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,786.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $22.85 million and $23,786.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

