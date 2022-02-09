Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.67 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $48.67 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,436,833 coins and its circulating supply is 78,715,801 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.