WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $1.31 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

