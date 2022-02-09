Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

NYSE YUM traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.70. 3,696,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

