Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

