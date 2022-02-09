Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Renalytix AI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNLX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of RNLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 63,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.18. Renalytix AI has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

