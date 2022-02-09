Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,061 shares of company stock worth $3,578,743. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.25. 731,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.91. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

