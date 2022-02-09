Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.80. Watsco reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watsco.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.17. 169,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.67. Watsco has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

