-$0.06 EPS Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,236 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,096 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.82. 897,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,761. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.38.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

