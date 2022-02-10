$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.65. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.97. 193,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,452. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

