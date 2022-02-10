$2.46 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.51. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.96. 798,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.48. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.