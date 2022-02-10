2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698 in the last ninety days.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.