$3.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.37. 149,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.57. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.27, for a total transaction of $362,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,269 shares of company stock worth $6,511,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Littelfuse by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

