Abyss Trading Down 0.7% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $310,713.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00040460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00104563 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

