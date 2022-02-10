Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,893.75.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Adyen has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

