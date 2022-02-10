Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Affirm updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $16.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.68. 86,179,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,272,867. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affirm stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

