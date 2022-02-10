Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $19.86. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 15 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Skorpios Trust purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $103,801,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

