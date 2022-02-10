Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 400 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.91. The stock had a trading volume of 174,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,441. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

