Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 400 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74.
Shares of ALGT stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.91. The stock had a trading volume of 174,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,441. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
