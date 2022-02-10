Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

ASGTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of ASGTF stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Altus Group has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.