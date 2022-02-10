Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up to $151.72

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $151.72, but opened at $158.95. Ambarella shares last traded at $153.72, with a volume of 2,053 shares traded.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

