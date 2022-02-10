AMEPAY Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $80,081.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

