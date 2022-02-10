American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.750-$10.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.77. 7,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,252. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $103.97 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.