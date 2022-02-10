Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MKS Instruments (MKSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) recently:

1/31/2022 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments reported impressive fourth-quarter 2021 results despite the negative impact of pandemic and supply chain constraints. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. Top-line growth was driven by rising demand for the company’s solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market. However, first-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising cost. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Further, increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst.”

1/28/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – MKS Instruments is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

12/27/2021 – MKS Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

