Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $61.86

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.86, but opened at $63.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 8,103 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($73.56) to €65.00 ($74.71) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 577.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

