Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 11,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

