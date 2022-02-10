Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Issue $0.45 Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE AIRC traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $52.37. 1,240,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,358. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

