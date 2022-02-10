APIX Tops 1-Day Volume of $344,641.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $344,641.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00102567 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.