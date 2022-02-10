Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $55.30

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.30, but opened at $51.93. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 742 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
