Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $394,094 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

