BitBall Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $153,260.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.32 or 0.99836631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00066000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022346 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00023468 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00406055 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.