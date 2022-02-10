Bitblocks Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $113,409.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,012.64 or 1.00083555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00405664 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

