Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $185.04 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016993 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008799 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

