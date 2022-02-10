BitCore Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $212,464.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,274.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.05 or 0.07096625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00305526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.74 or 0.00778145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014914 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00079305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.43 or 0.00410011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00226392 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

