BITTO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $335.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $275,725.80 and approximately $335.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00328195 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006027 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.28 or 0.01082719 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249,075 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

