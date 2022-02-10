Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,537. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Hills (BKH)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.