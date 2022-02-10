Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,537. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

