BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.
BlackLine stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.13. 590,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,982. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
