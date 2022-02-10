Boson Protocol Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.45 million and $2.88 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.23 or 0.00256485 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars.

