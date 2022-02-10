Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.720-$1.740 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.53. 12,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $90.97 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

