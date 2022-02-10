Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

