Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.97 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $1.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

