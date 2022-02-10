Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Equifax posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,955,000 after buying an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $9.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.17. 1,745,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.