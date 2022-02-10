Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post -$1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.77). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($5.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $71.40. 533,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $171.51.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

