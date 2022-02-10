Brokerages Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.27. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 344,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 336,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,604,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.