Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Gap Up to $58.16

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.16, but opened at $61.33. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,005,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,502,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

