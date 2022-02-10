Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Raised by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 4.8% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

