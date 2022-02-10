Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

CCJ traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 314,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

